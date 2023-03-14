Jane Street Group LLC Buys 1,894,129 Shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC)

Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC – Get Rating) by 1,297.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,040,114 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,894,129 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 1.94% of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF worth $56,613,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 1.4% during the second quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $692,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 22.7% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 401 shares during the period. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 2.1% during the third quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 23,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $658,000 after buying an additional 479 shares during the period. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 0.9% during the third quarter. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. now owns 58,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,635,000 after buying an additional 534 shares during the period. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 142.3% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 626 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHC opened at $32.41 on Tuesday. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $26.67 and a 1 year high of $38.65. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.55.

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE Developed Small Cap ex-US Liquid Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of small capitalization companies in developed countries outside the United States. The Index defines the small capitalization universe as approximately the bottom 10% of the eligible universe with a minimum free float capitalization of $150 million.

