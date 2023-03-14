Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:KYN)

Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:KYN – Get Rating) by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,754 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,974 shares during the period. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund were worth $111,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of KYN. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund in the second quarter valued at about $75,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Camelot Portfolios LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund in the third quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund in the third quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Finally, Journey Strategic Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund by 19.7% in the first quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 12,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 2,039 shares during the last quarter.

Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund Price Performance

NYSE:KYN opened at $8.34 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.83. Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.76 and a 1-year high of $9.83.

Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund Announces Dividend

Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 4th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 3rd.

(Get Rating)

Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc operates as a closed end management investment trust, which invests principally in equity securities of energy-related master limited partnerships. Its investment objective is to obtain high after-tax total returns for its shareholders. The company was founded on June 4, 2004 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

