Jane Street Group LLC Raises Stake in American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TAXF)

Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TAXF – Get Rating) by 278.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 850,477 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 625,827 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC owned 0.15% of American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF worth $40,542,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TAXF. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $62,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $172,000. MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $202,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF by 21.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 861 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF by 41.6% in the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 1,805 shares during the last quarter.

American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF stock opened at $49.70 on Tuesday. American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $47.11 and a 52 week high of $52.40. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.10.

