Jane Street Group LLC Buys 1,248,684 Shares of Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF (BATS:GCOW)

Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF (BATS:GCOW – Get Rating) by 587.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,461,254 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,248,684 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF were worth $39,089,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in shares of Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $65,000. National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in shares of Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF by 170.8% in the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its stake in shares of Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF by 36.7% in the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 3,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 910 shares during the last quarter.

Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

BATS:GCOW opened at $32.47 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $33.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.17. The company has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 7.91 and a beta of 0.84.

Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF Profile

The Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF (GCOW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of developed-market large-cap stocks, selected by free cash flow yield and dividend yield, and weighted by aggregate dividends. GCOW was launched on Feb 23, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

