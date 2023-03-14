Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management Takes $223,000 Position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 4.2% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 20.9% in the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $674,000 after purchasing an additional 681 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 6.3% in the third quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $663,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 64.9% in the third quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 15,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,700,000 after purchasing an additional 6,221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthsource Partners LLC increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 49.5% during the third quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 12,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,132,000 after acquiring an additional 4,133 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Down 1.9 %

VB stock opened at $182.35 on Tuesday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $168.65 and a twelve month high of $219.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $197.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $189.45.

About Vanguard Small-Cap ETF

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

