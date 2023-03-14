Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF) Director Acquires $101,224.69 in Stock

Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF – Get Rating) Director Robert B. Engel bought 4,291 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $23.59 per share, for a total transaction of $101,224.69. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 23,000 shares in the company, valued at $542,570. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Heartland Financial USA Trading Down 13.5 %

Heartland Financial USA stock opened at $38.60 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.81 and a beta of 1.08. Heartland Financial USA, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.39 and a fifty-two week high of $51.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $47.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64.

Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 30th. The bank reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $234.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $188.66 million. Heartland Financial USA had a net margin of 27.27% and a return on equity of 13.35%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.12 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Heartland Financial USA, Inc. will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Heartland Financial USA Increases Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. This is a positive change from Heartland Financial USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.11%. Heartland Financial USA’s payout ratio is 24.29%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Heartland Financial USA in the first quarter worth $26,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Heartland Financial USA during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Heartland Financial USA during the third quarter valued at about $410,000. Affiance Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Heartland Financial USA during the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Heartland Financial USA by 46.9% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,031 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the period. 62.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HTLF. StockNews.com cut shares of Heartland Financial USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Heartland Financial USA from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 12th.

Heartland Financial USA Company Profile

Heartland Financial USA, Inc operates as a bank holding company. The firm provides commercial banking services. It also engages in the business of community banking. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

