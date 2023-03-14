Jane Street Group LLC Has $44.31 Million Holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT)

Jane Street Group LLC cut its holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,595,185 shares of the company’s stock after selling 78,634 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF were worth $44,314,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 66.7% during the third quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 1,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 62.5% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 756 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF during the third quarter valued at about $60,000. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF during the second quarter valued at about $86,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 113.5% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 2,308 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IQLT stock opened at $33.37 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $34.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.03. iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $27.02 and a 12 month high of $37.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.88 and a beta of 0.86.

The iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (IQLT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the World ex USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap stocks in developed countries, outside of the US. The index is selected and weighted for exposure to fundamental quality metrics.

