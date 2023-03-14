United Services Automobile Association Acquires 8,675 Shares of EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT)

United Services Automobile Association increased its holdings in shares of EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Get Rating) by 27.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 40,855 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,675 shares during the quarter. United Services Automobile Association’s holdings in EQT were worth $1,665,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC lifted its holdings in shares of EQT by 2.9% during the second quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 9,404 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of EQT by 0.9% during the third quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 29,028 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,183,000 after buying an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Veritable L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of EQT by 3.9% during the third quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 8,017 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $327,000 after buying an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of EQT by 1.2% during the second quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 26,366 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $907,000 after buying an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of EQT by 15.6% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,605 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. 97.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:EQT opened at $30.28 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $32.58 and its 200-day moving average is $38.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market cap of $10.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.37 and a beta of 1.18. EQT Co. has a 1-year low of $24.30 and a 1-year high of $51.97.

EQT ( NYSE:EQT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. EQT’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that EQT Co. will post 5.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 21st were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 17th. EQT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.60%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on EQT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on EQT from $49.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Mizuho decreased their price target on EQT from $62.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday. Citigroup cut EQT from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Tudor Pickering cut EQT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of EQT in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $52.59.

EQT Corp. is a natural gas production company, which engages in the supply, transmission, and distribution of natural gas. The company was founded in 1888 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

