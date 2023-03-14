Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,465 Shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,870 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,465 shares during the quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF were worth $1,386,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FTCS. Cozad Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 0.3% during the third quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 44,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,943,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 2.9% during the third quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC now owns 6,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 4.4% during the third quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Keystone Wealth Services LLC boosted its position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 1.0% in the third quarter. Keystone Wealth Services LLC now owns 18,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,207,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management boosted its position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 4.3% in the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 4,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

FTCS stock opened at $70.60 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $73.45. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a 1-year low of $66.01 and a 1-year high of $79.36. The stock has a market cap of $8.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.85 and a beta of 0.88.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Increases Dividend

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 27th were given a $0.292 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 23rd. This represents a $1.17 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. This is a boost from First Trust Capital Strength ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

