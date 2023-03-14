Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.75

Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, January 27th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th will be given a dividend of 0.75 per share by the insurance provider on Friday, April 14th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. This is an increase from Cincinnati Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60.

Cincinnati Financial has increased its dividend payment by an average of 7.2% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 63 years. Cincinnati Financial has a payout ratio of 50.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Cincinnati Financial to earn $5.90 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 50.8%.

Shares of CINF stock opened at $108.76 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $115.24 and a 200-day moving average of $106.22. Cincinnati Financial has a one year low of $88.66 and a one year high of $143.22. The stock has a market cap of $17.10 billion, a PE ratio of -36.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30.

Cincinnati Financial ( NASDAQ:CINF Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The insurance provider reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.01). Cincinnati Financial had a positive return on equity of 6.32% and a negative net margin of 7.41%. The firm had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.97 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cincinnati Financial will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,443 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $660,000 after acquiring an additional 998 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 20.8% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,281 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $438,000 after acquiring an additional 736 shares during the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $849,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 83,918 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $8,592,000 after acquiring an additional 1,562 shares during the last quarter. 66.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on CINF shares. StockNews.com upgraded Cincinnati Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $98.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. MKM Partners upped their price target on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a report on Thursday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $106.00 price objective on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $110.60.

Cincinnati Financial Corp. provides property casualty and life insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment includes commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, worker’s compensation, and other commercial lines insurance.

