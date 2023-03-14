First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS) Shares Purchased by Jane Street Group LLC

Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 889,288 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 54,425 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 0.86% of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF worth $42,108,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 20.3% during the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 86,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,087,000 after acquiring an additional 14,555 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $6,285,000. Wealthsource Partners LLC raised its stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 5,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,500,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $200,000.

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LMBS opened at $48.09 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $47.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.61. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a 12-month low of $46.62 and a 12-month high of $49.28.

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Announces Dividend

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.135 per share. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 22nd.

The First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (LMBS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. MBS index. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in a variety of mortgage-backed securities with target duration of less than 3 years. LMBS was launched on Nov 4, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

Featured Articles

