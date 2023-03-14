United Services Automobile Association Acquires 3,501 Shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

United Services Automobile Association increased its holdings in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) by 6.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 55,311 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,501 shares during the quarter. United Services Automobile Association’s holdings in Shopify were worth $1,488,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SHOP. Trust Co. of Vermont increased its stake in Shopify by 950.0% during the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 1,050 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Shopify during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in Shopify during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Shopify during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Spence Asset Management acquired a new position in Shopify during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. 56.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SHOP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Shopify from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Mizuho upped their price target on Shopify from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Moffett Nathanson began coverage on Shopify in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Shopify from $45.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price objective on Shopify from $33.00 to $36.00 in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Shopify presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.73.

Shopify Stock Performance

NYSE:SHOP opened at $41.78 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.76 billion, a PE ratio of -15.30 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a quick ratio of 7.07, a current ratio of 7.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Shopify Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.63 and a twelve month high of $78.00.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The software maker reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. Shopify had a negative return on equity of 5.62% and a negative net margin of 61.79%. On average, analysts anticipate that Shopify Inc. will post -0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Shopify

Shopify, Inc operates a cloud-based commerce platform designed for small and medium-sized businesses. Its software is used by merchants to run business across all sales channels, including web, tablet and mobile storefronts, social media storefronts, and brick-and-mortar and pop-up shops. The firm’s platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers and enables them to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, build customer relationships and leverage analytics and reporting.

