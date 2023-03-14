Uniswap (UNI) Price Hits $6.08 on Major Exchanges

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 3.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on March 14th. One Uniswap token can now be bought for $6.08 or 0.00024519 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Uniswap has traded 4% lower against the US dollar. Uniswap has a market capitalization of $4.63 billion and $128.79 million worth of Uniswap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Uniswap alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0724 or 0.00000292 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $80.75 or 0.00325888 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.36 or 0.00013570 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000701 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00009529 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000741 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.23 or 0.00017057 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0521 or 0.00000210 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00004102 BTC.

Uniswap Token Profile

UNI is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on September 17th, 2020. Uniswap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 762,209,327 tokens. Uniswap’s official Twitter account is @uniswap and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Uniswap is https://reddit.com/r/uniswap. The official website for Uniswap is uniswap.org/blog/uni. Uniswap’s official message board is uniswap.org/blog.

Uniswap Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Uniswap (UNI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Uniswap has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 762,209,326.5354977 in circulation. The last known price of Uniswap is 6.11908871 USD and is up 1.11 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 623 active market(s) with $132,963,878.24 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://uniswap.org/blog/uni/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Uniswap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Uniswap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Uniswap using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Uniswap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Uniswap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.