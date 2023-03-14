CEEK VR Tops One Day Trading Volume of $13.55 Million (CEEK)

CEEK VR (CEEK) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on March 14th. CEEK VR has a total market capitalization of $76.08 million and $13.55 million worth of CEEK VR was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, CEEK VR has traded down 2.2% against the dollar. One CEEK VR token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0944 or 0.00000381 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00009696 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.12 or 0.00028716 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.18 or 0.00033028 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.40 or 0.00021781 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001589 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 28.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0441 or 0.00000178 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004027 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.03 or 0.00214027 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0346 or 0.00000140 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24,744.23 or 0.99866919 BTC.

About CEEK VR

CEEK VR is a token. It was first traded on April 19th, 2018. CEEK VR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 805,717,779 tokens. The Reddit community for CEEK VR is https://reddit.com/r/ceek. CEEK VR’s official Twitter account is @ceek. CEEK VR’s official website is www.ceek.io.

Buying and Selling CEEK VR

According to CryptoCompare, “CEEK VR (CEEK) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. CEEK VR has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 805,717,779.245471 in circulation. The last known price of CEEK VR is 0.09231205 USD and is up 3.20 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 87 active market(s) with $11,419,530.23 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ceek.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CEEK VR directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CEEK VR should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CEEK VR using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

