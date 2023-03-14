Uquid Coin Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $99,903.04 (UQC)

Uquid Coin (UQC) traded down 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on March 14th. In the last week, Uquid Coin has traded down 17% against the U.S. dollar. Uquid Coin has a total market capitalization of $44.93 million and approximately $99,903.04 worth of Uquid Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Uquid Coin token can now be bought for $4.49 or 0.00018132 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001616 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0641 or 0.00000259 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0795 or 0.00000321 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $102.25 or 0.00412670 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,911.17 or 0.27893767 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0171 or 0.00000069 BTC.

About Uquid Coin

Uquid Coin was first traded on September 8th, 2017. Uquid Coin’s total supply is 40,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Uquid Coin is medium.com/@uquidcoin. Uquid Coin’s official Twitter account is @uquidcard and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Uquid Coin is uquidcoin.com. The Reddit community for Uquid Coin is https://reddit.com/r/uquid and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Uquid Coin Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “UQUD is a system that simplifies the use of cryptocurrencies by offering debit cards for USD, GRP, and EUR, as well as cryptocurrency ATMs around the world. It was awarded “the top debit card of the year” in 2016. The UQUD team plans to use the Ethereum blockchain to improve their services and offer new features such as visa credit cards, a wallet, an exchange, a Social Fund Management Campaign, and a marketplace. UquidCoin (UQC) will serve as the platform’s medium of exchange.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Uquid Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Uquid Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Uquid Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

