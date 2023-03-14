Perth Mint Gold Token Price Up 2.6% This Week (PMGT)

Perth Mint Gold Token (PMGT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on March 14th. One Perth Mint Gold Token token can currently be bought for approximately $1,895.56 or 0.07650404 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Perth Mint Gold Token has traded 2.6% higher against the dollar. Perth Mint Gold Token has a total market cap of $2.29 million and approximately $18,129.28 worth of Perth Mint Gold Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Perth Mint Gold Token alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001616 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0641 or 0.00000259 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0795 or 0.00000321 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $102.25 or 0.00412670 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6,911.17 or 0.27893767 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0171 or 0.00000069 BTC.

Perth Mint Gold Token Token Profile

Perth Mint Gold Token’s launch date was February 12th, 2020. Perth Mint Gold Token’s total supply is 1,208 tokens. The Reddit community for Perth Mint Gold Token is https://reddit.com/r/pmgoldtoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Perth Mint Gold Token’s official website is www.pmgt.io. The official message board for Perth Mint Gold Token is medium.com/pmgt. Perth Mint Gold Token’s official Twitter account is @pmgoldtoken and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Perth Mint Gold Token (PMGT) is a blockchain token developed and issued by Trovio, each unit representing 1 fine troy ounce of physical gold securely stored in The Perth Mint’s central bank grade vaults.

It is based on GoldPass, The Perth Mint‘s full-service gold investment platform that digitises physical gold in the form of digital certificates. PMGT offers a tokenised version of GoldPass certificates on the Ethereum blockchain as an ERC20 token.

The tokens are 100% backed by GoldPass certificates issued by The Perth Mint, the world’s largest refiner of newly mined gold that produces some of the world’s highest quality bullion. GoldPass certificates are fully backed by physical Perth Mint gold, with the weight and purity of every ounce guaranteed by the Government of Western Australia.”

Buying and Selling Perth Mint Gold Token

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Perth Mint Gold Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Perth Mint Gold Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Perth Mint Gold Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Perth Mint Gold Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Perth Mint Gold Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.