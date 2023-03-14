sUSD Price Hits $1.00 on Top Exchanges (SUSD)

sUSD (SUSD) traded 0.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on March 14th. sUSD has a market cap of $48.26 million and approximately $20.94 million worth of sUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, sUSD has traded up 0.3% against the US dollar. One sUSD token can now be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00004047 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

sUSD Token Profile

sUSD’s launch date was June 11th, 2018. sUSD’s total supply is 48,135,793 tokens. The Reddit community for sUSD is https://reddit.com/r/synthetix_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. sUSD’s official Twitter account is @synthetix_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. sUSD’s official website is www.synthetix.io. sUSD’s official message board is blog.synthetix.io.

Buying and Selling sUSD

According to CryptoCompare, “sUSD is a stablecoin built on the Ethereum blockchain that enables fast interexchange settlement, stable trading against ERC-20 assets, and a safe place to park value without needing to settle into fiat. The Havven network, which sUSD is a part of, is an open source protocol that allows for integration with various exchanges and decentralized platforms. It employs two ERC20 compatible tokens.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as sUSD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire sUSD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy sUSD using one of the exchanges listed above.

