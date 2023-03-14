Compound Price Tops $43.57 on Top Exchanges (COMP)

Compound (COMP) traded 4.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on March 14th. One Compound token can now be bought for approximately $43.57 or 0.00175829 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Compound has traded down 4.5% against the US dollar. Compound has a market cap of $316.60 million and approximately $35.43 million worth of Compound was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Compound alerts:

Decred (DCR) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.04 or 0.00080861 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.02 or 0.00048520 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.32 or 0.00049733 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0521 or 0.00000210 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00004102 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000716 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000022 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Compound Token Profile

Compound (COMP) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 30th, 2017. Compound’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,267,152 tokens. The official website for Compound is compound.finance/governance/comp. Compound’s official Twitter account is @compoundfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Compound is medium.com/compound-finance.

According to CryptoCompare, “Compound (COMP) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Compound has a current supply of 10,000,000 with 7,267,151.99852569 in circulation. The last known price of Compound is 44.3027301 USD and is up 2.27 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 334 active market(s) with $36,667,021.28 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://compound.finance/governance/comp.”

Buying and Selling Compound

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Compound directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Compound should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Compound using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Compound Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Compound and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.