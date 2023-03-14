Gnosis (GNO) Price Reaches $108.02

Gnosis (GNO) traded 5.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on March 14th. In the last week, Gnosis has traded 3.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. Gnosis has a market capitalization of $279.72 million and $6.76 million worth of Gnosis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Gnosis token can now be purchased for $108.02 or 0.00435960 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Gnosis Profile

Gnosis’ genesis date was April 25th, 2017. Gnosis’ total supply is 3,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,589,588 tokens. The official message board for Gnosis is forum.gnosis.io. Gnosis’ official Twitter account is @gnosisdao and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Gnosis is https://reddit.com/r/gnosispm and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Gnosis is gnosis.io.

Gnosis Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “GnosisDAO, founded in 2015, is a decentralized infrastructure provider for the Ethereum ecosystem. In November 2021, the GnosisDAO and xDAI communities combined their ecosystems to create the Gnosis Chain, which addresses scaling issues through solid engineering and uses the xDai token. Gnosis’ mission is centred on experimentation and building decentralized infrastructure for Ethereum, and it uses its products to guide decisions on development, support, and governance. Products incubated by Gnosis include Gnosis Safe, Cow Protocol, Conditional Tokens, Gnosis Auction, and Zodiac. Success for these products is attributed to the spin-out of Cow Protocol and the formation of SafeDAO.”

