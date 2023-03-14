aelf (ELF) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $58.90 Million

aelf (ELF) traded up 8.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on March 14th. aelf has a total market cap of $200.27 million and $58.90 million worth of aelf was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, aelf has traded 25% higher against the U.S. dollar. One aelf token can currently be purchased for about $0.34 or 0.00001390 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Belrium (BEL) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.70 or 0.00010911 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0666 or 0.00000269 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00004350 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00005699 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00003675 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001821 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000043 BTC.

aelf Token Profile

aelf (ELF) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 18th, 2017. aelf’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 581,468,164 tokens. The Reddit community for aelf is https://reddit.com/r/aelfofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. aelf’s official Twitter account is @aelfblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for aelf is aelf.com. aelf’s official message board is medium.com/@aelfblockchain.

aelf Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “aelf is an open-source blockchain network designed as a complete business solution that utilizes a structure of ‘one main chain + multiple side chains’ to enable effective resource isolation. It achieves high throughput through parallel processing and the AEDPoS consensus mechanism. aelf achieves efficient and secure communication between the main chain and all side chains, allowing direct interoperability between them. The ELF token is the aelf utility token, which is mined on the aelf mainnet explorer and was previously an ERC-20 token.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as aelf directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire aelf should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase aelf using one of the exchanges listed above.

