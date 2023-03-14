Ergo Price Tops $1.48 (ERG)

Ergo (ERG) traded up 3.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on March 14th. One Ergo coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.48 or 0.00005982 BTC on exchanges. Ergo has a market capitalization of $99.25 million and approximately $9.23 million worth of Ergo was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Ergo has traded 0.3% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $24,777.20 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0724 or 0.00000292 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $80.75 or 0.00325888 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.36 or 0.00013570 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $153.22 or 0.00618398 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $19.43 or 0.00078410 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $127.54 or 0.00514747 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000701 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004025 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00009529 BTC.

About Ergo

ERG is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Autolykos hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 1st, 2019. Ergo’s total supply is 59,756,145 coins and its circulating supply is 66,966,081 coins. Ergo’s official message board is www.ergoforum.org. Ergo’s official website is ergoplatform.org. The Reddit community for Ergo is https://reddit.com/r/ergonauts and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ergo’s official Twitter account is @ergoplatformorg and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Ergo builds advanced cryptographic features and radically new DeFi functionality on the rock-solid foundations laid by a decade of blockchain theory and development. Ergo is the open protocol that implements modern scientific ideas in the blockchain area. Ergo operates an open contributor model where anyone is welcome to contribute.

EFYT (Ergo First Year Tokens) served the dual purposes of helping to build an early community of stake holders and enthusiasts for Ergo and of raising a small amount of funds for the platform before launch to fund development, promotion etc. EFYT is strictly a Waves token and is not the same as an ERG, which is the Ergo mainnet native token mined after Ergo’s mainnet launch.

EFYT were swapped with a fraction of the ERG mined within the first 1 year post mainnet launch (July 1st 2019).”

Buying and Selling Ergo

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ergo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ergo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ergo using one of the exchanges listed above.

