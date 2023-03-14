Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Sells 12,922 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 59,865 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 12,922 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $2,184,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1,185.2% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 19,742,258 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $822,265,000 after buying an additional 18,206,102 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3,906.2% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,950,880 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $180,658,000 after purchasing an additional 4,827,299 shares during the period. Yale University lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 49.6% during the 1st quarter. Yale University now owns 10,971,356 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $506,109,000 after purchasing an additional 3,637,900 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $72,980,000. Finally, Creative Planning increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 20,393,146 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $849,375,000 after purchasing an additional 1,872,500 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VWO stock opened at $39.08 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $68.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.70. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $34.88 and a 52 week high of $47.92. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $41.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.47.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

