Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Acquires 26,305 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) by 190.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,134 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,305 shares during the quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $2,543,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the 1st quarter worth $777,111,000. Public Investment Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the second quarter worth about $359,567,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 35.5% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 17,086,683 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,868,258,000 after purchasing an additional 4,475,368 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 68.5% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,593,202 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $544,468,000 after purchasing an additional 3,494,276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 7.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 49,140,967 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,757,811,000 after buying an additional 3,358,202 shares during the period. 67.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Advanced Micro Devices

In other news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.19, for a total transaction of $2,555,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,516,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $129,228,544.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.19, for a total value of $2,555,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,516,945 shares in the company, valued at $129,228,544.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Rick Bergman sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.88, for a total value of $257,640.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 155,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,331,324.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 79,153 shares of company stock valued at $6,410,095 in the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Performance

Shares of AMD stock opened at $82.01 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $77.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.99. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $54.57 and a 12 month high of $125.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $132.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.19, a PEG ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 1.95.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.02. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 5.59% and a return on equity of 8.52%. The firm had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.83 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.41 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AMD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of Advanced Micro Devices to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Advanced Micro Devices currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $93.60.

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

