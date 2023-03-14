Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Has $1.66 Million Stock Position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 33.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,219 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 8,127 shares during the quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $1,660,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in COP. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 102.0% in the 3rd quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 297 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 146.0% in the 3rd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 305 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 30,200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 303 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.76% of the company’s stock.
Several equities research analysts have issued reports on COP shares. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Scotiabank cut shares of ConocoPhillips from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $145.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $155.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Societe Generale lowered shares of ConocoPhillips from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $106.00 to $114.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $150.00 to $143.00 in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $136.86.
ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The energy producer reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.72 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $19.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.16 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 22.74% and a return on equity of 35.30%. The company’s revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.27 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 10.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 29th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 28th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.06%.
In other news, Director R A. Walker purchased 4,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $103.00 per share, with a total value of $494,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 27,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,842,800. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other ConocoPhillips news, Director Timothy A. Leach sold 4,860 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.58, for a total transaction of $547,138.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 661,142 shares in the company, valued at $74,431,366.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director R A. Walker acquired 4,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $103.00 per share, with a total value of $494,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,842,800. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.
ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska, Lower 48, Canada, Europe, Middle East and North Africa, Asia Pacific, and Other International.
