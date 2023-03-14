Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Has $1.66 Million Stock Position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 33.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,219 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 8,127 shares during the quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $1,660,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in COP. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 102.0% in the 3rd quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 297 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 146.0% in the 3rd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 305 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 30,200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 303 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.76% of the company’s stock.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on COP shares. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Scotiabank cut shares of ConocoPhillips from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $145.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $155.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Societe Generale lowered shares of ConocoPhillips from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $106.00 to $114.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $150.00 to $143.00 in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $136.86.

ConocoPhillips Trading Down 3.4 %

Shares of NYSE COP opened at $100.68 on Tuesday. ConocoPhillips has a 1 year low of $78.30 and a 1 year high of $138.49. The stock has a market cap of $122.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $112.85 and a 200 day moving average of $116.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The energy producer reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.72 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $19.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.16 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 22.74% and a return on equity of 35.30%. The company’s revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.27 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 10.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ConocoPhillips Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 29th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 28th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.06%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director R A. Walker purchased 4,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $103.00 per share, with a total value of $494,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 27,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,842,800. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other ConocoPhillips news, Director Timothy A. Leach sold 4,860 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.58, for a total transaction of $547,138.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 661,142 shares in the company, valued at $74,431,366.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director R A. Walker acquired 4,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $103.00 per share, with a total value of $494,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,842,800. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska, Lower 48, Canada, Europe, Middle East and North Africa, Asia Pacific, and Other International.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.