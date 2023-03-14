Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Raises Stake in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,983 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,394 shares during the quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $1,599,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Waste Management in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Waste Management in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Waste Management in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Waste Management during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Waste Management by 232.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 269 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. 78.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Tara J. Hemmer sold 7,515 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $1,164,825.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 46,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,214,010. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, SVP Tara J. Hemmer sold 7,515 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $1,164,825.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 46,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,214,010. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John C. Pope sold 218 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.76, for a total value of $33,737.68. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 55,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,637,000.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 31,027 shares of company stock valued at $4,806,619 in the last three months. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Waste Management Trading Up 1.3 %

NYSE:WM opened at $151.24 on Tuesday. Waste Management, Inc. has a 52-week low of $138.89 and a 52-week high of $175.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $152.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $159.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The company has a market capitalization of $61.73 billion, a PE ratio of 28.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.72.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The business services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by ($0.09). Waste Management had a return on equity of 32.91% and a net margin of 11.36%. The company had revenue of $4.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Waste Management, Inc. will post 6.09 EPS for the current year.

Waste Management announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, December 8th that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the business services provider to reacquire up to 2.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Waste Management Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This is a boost from Waste Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.95%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WM has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com lowered Waste Management from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Waste Management from $183.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Raymond James decreased their target price on Waste Management from $167.00 to $166.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $185.00 to $171.00 in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Waste Management from $167.00 to $158.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Waste Management currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $169.50.

Waste Management Company Profile

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: East Tier, West Tier, and Other. The East Tier segment consists of Eastern U.S., the Great Lakes Region, and Canada. The West Tier segment includes the upper Midwest region and British Columbia, Canada.

