Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Sells 3,840 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Rating) by 11.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 31,045 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,840 shares during the quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $2,052,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Mather Group LLC. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 0.5% during the third quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 70,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,693,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the period. NCM Capital Management LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter. NCM Capital Management LLC now owns 10,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $692,000 after acquiring an additional 1,371 shares during the period. Verus Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 478.3% in the 3rd quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 102,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,746,000 after acquiring an additional 84,419 shares in the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 251,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,598,000 after acquiring an additional 13,974 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS USMV opened at $69.36 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $47.44 and a 52 week high of $55.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $72.24 and its 200 day moving average is $71.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.17 and a beta of 0.76.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

