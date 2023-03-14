Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Sells 6,811 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Get Rating) by 15.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,565 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,811 shares during the quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $2,760,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. EPG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, SYM FINANCIAL Corp bought a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $60,000.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:BIV opened at $75.86 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $75.57 and a 200-day moving average of $74.90. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $71.40 and a twelve month high of $82.93.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

