Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Sells 289 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,925 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 289 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $2,299,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Absolute Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth $32,000.

IWF stock opened at $225.45 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $228.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $224.69. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $202.05 and a 12-month high of $285.76. The firm has a market cap of $57.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.07.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

