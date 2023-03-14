Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Trims Position in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,497 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Zscaler were worth $1,561,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ZS. First Personal Financial Services bought a new stake in Zscaler in the third quarter worth $26,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new position in shares of Zscaler in the second quarter worth about $37,000. Ellevest Inc. bought a new position in shares of Zscaler in the third quarter worth about $37,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of Zscaler in the second quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Zscaler by 294.7% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. 45.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zscaler Stock Performance

Shares of ZS stock opened at $109.86 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The stock has a market cap of $15.94 billion, a PE ratio of -47.97 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $122.73 and a 200-day moving average of $136.54. Zscaler, Inc. has a one year low of $99.64 and a one year high of $253.74.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insider Buying and Selling

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup reduced their price target on Zscaler from $225.00 to $185.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. MKM Partners dropped their price target on Zscaler from $225.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Guggenheim downgraded Zscaler from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Zscaler from $160.00 to $156.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Redburn Partners began coverage on Zscaler in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $174.44.

In other Zscaler news, Director Andrew William Fraser Brown bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $108.78 per share, with a total value of $543,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 23,250 shares in the company, valued at $2,529,135. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Andrew William Fraser Brown bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $108.78 per share, for a total transaction of $543,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 23,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,529,135. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Dali Rajic sold 7,113 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.14, for a total value of $811,877.82. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 296,820 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,879,034.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 19,735 shares of company stock valued at $2,252,553. 19.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Zscaler Profile

Zscaler, Inc engages in the provision of a cloud-based internet security platform. It offers Zero Trust Exchange, Zscaler Client Connector, Zscaler Internet Access, Zscaler Private Access, Zscaler B2B, Zscaler Cloud Protection, and Zscaler Digital Experience. The company was founded by Jagtar Singh Chaudhry and K.

