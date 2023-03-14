Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Has $2.16 Million Holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) by 35.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,191 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 5,668 shares during the quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $2,162,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GD. Markel Corp increased its position in shares of General Dynamics by 0.9% in the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 390,500 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $94,181,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in shares of General Dynamics by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 4,202 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,014,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 294.2% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 540 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 791.6% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,275 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $308,000 after buying an additional 1,132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 51.6% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 34,153 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $8,237,000 after buying an additional 11,630 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.83% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at General Dynamics

In related news, VP Mark Lagrand Burns sold 27,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.93, for a total transaction of $6,263,268.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 56,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,914,359.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

General Dynamics Stock Performance

GD opened at $218.79 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $233.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $237.26. General Dynamics Co. has a 1 year low of $207.42 and a 1 year high of $256.86. The company has a market capitalization of $60.04 billion, a PE ratio of 17.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.84.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $3.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.53 by $0.05. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.60% and a return on equity of 18.93%. The company had revenue of $10.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.39 earnings per share. General Dynamics’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.74 EPS for the current year.

General Dynamics Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be given a dividend of $1.32 per share. This represents a $5.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. This is a positive change from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.26. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.31%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on GD shares. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $298.00 to $283.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on General Dynamics from $240.00 to $222.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Susquehanna cut their price objective on General Dynamics from $285.00 to $263.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on General Dynamics from $243.00 to $248.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on General Dynamics from $260.00 to $245.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, General Dynamics currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $267.15.

General Dynamics Profile

General Dynamics Corp. is a global aerospace and defense company, which engages in design, engineering, and manufacturing to deliver state-of-the-art solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets.

