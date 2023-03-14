Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Sells 695 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,086 shares of the company’s stock after selling 695 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $1,911,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. United Services Automobile Association increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 1,373,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,934,000 after purchasing an additional 184,091 shares during the period. Verus Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 11,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,000 after buying an additional 1,132 shares during the last quarter. Summit Financial LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 2,835,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,788,000 after buying an additional 18,664 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,982,000. Finally, Northeast Financial Consultants Inc grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc now owns 53,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,369,000 after acquiring an additional 5,135 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VEU opened at $51.35 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $53.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.12. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 12 month low of $43.06 and a 12 month high of $58.82.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

