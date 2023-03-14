Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Trims Holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 38.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 28,133 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 17,726 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $2,617,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Duke Energy by 124.8% in the 3rd quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 299 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the third quarter worth $30,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC boosted its position in shares of Duke Energy by 1,138.5% during the third quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 322 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank grew its stake in Duke Energy by 89.1% during the third quarter. American National Bank now owns 380 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the third quarter worth about $36,000. 63.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DUK has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $108.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Duke Energy from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded Duke Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $116.00 to $112.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $111.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Duke Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $106.64.

Duke Energy Price Performance

Duke Energy stock opened at $94.17 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market cap of $72.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $99.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $99.23. Duke Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $83.76 and a 1 year high of $116.33.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $7.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.27 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.45% and a net margin of 9.11%. Duke Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.94 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Duke Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.005 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $4.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.27%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 121.08%.

Insider Activity at Duke Energy

In other news, SVP Louis E. Renjel sold 1,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.90, for a total value of $189,810.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 9,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $995,703.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Duke Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Duke Energy Corp. engages in the distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities & Infrastructure and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations in regulated electric utilities in the Carolinas, Florida and the Midwest.

Featured Articles

