Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Has $2.35 Million Position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 7.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 28,657 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,325 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $2,346,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new position in Raytheon Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Private Ocean LLC boosted its position in Raytheon Technologies by 65.3% during the 3rd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 329 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. 78.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Raytheon Technologies Price Performance

RTX stock opened at $97.46 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $98.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $94.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market cap of $142.77 billion, a PE ratio of 27.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.00. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a one year low of $80.27 and a one year high of $108.84.

Raytheon Technologies Dividend Announcement

Raytheon Technologies ( NYSE:RTX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $18.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.16 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 9.73% and a net margin of 7.75%. The company’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.08 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 23rd. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.86%.

Raytheon Technologies declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Monday, December 12th that permits the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy up to 4.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on RTX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Raytheon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $115.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $96.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $104.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $102.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Raytheon Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.17.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Amy L. Johnson sold 3,622 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.55, for a total transaction of $356,948.10. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $400,211.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Raytheon Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems (Collins), Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space (RIS), and Raytheon Missiles and Defense (RMD).

Recommended Stories

