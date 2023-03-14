Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Raises Stock Position in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in CME Group were worth $1,643,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. purchased a new stake in CME Group during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Power Corp of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of CME Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. MayTech Global Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CME Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of CME Group by 65.7% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CME Group by 108.4% during the third quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CME opened at $179.71 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $179.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $178.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. CME Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $166.54 and a 52-week high of $251.99. The company has a market cap of $64.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.32, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.41.

CME Group ( NASDAQ:CME Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. CME Group had a return on equity of 10.43% and a net margin of 53.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.66 earnings per share. Analysts predict that CME Group Inc. will post 8.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. This is a boost from CME Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. CME Group’s payout ratio is presently 59.54%.

CME has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on CME Group from $196.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on CME Group from $270.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 19th. UBS Group lowered their price target on CME Group from $226.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on CME Group from $192.00 to $198.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $161.00 target price on shares of CME Group in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CME Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $219.83.

CME Group, Inc operates a derivatives marketplace, which offers a range of futures and options products for risk management. Its exchanges offer a range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange (FX), energy, agricultural commodities and metals.

