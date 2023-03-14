Wealthsource Partners LLC Has $544,000 Position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Wealthsource Partners LLC raised its stake in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,796 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 220 shares during the quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $544,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 5.3% during the second quarter. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,464 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,216 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $497,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 4,594 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $522,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its position in Alibaba Group by 6.0% during the third quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 2,923 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Old Port Advisors lifted its stake in Alibaba Group by 3.0% in the third quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 5,939 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $501,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.86% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BABA has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Barclays increased their price objective on Alibaba Group from $114.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Alibaba Group from $140.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, November 18th. Mizuho lowered their price target on Alibaba Group from $160.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $144.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $148.13.

Alibaba Group Price Performance

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Shares of Alibaba Group stock opened at $82.90 on Tuesday. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a twelve month low of $58.01 and a twelve month high of $125.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.74. The firm has a market cap of $219.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.63. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $103.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $89.35.

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing technology infrastructure and marketing reach. It operates through the following business segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others segments.

