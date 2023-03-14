Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in THOR Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in THOR Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO – Get Rating) by 13.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,977 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,013 shares during the quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.06% of THOR Industries worth $2,308,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of THOR Industries by 1.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,312,648 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $418,105,000 after purchasing an additional 53,286 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in THOR Industries by 29.6% in the 3rd quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,931,035 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $135,163,000 after buying an additional 440,696 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of THOR Industries by 18.1% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,905,508 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $133,346,000 after acquiring an additional 291,421 shares in the last quarter. Timucuan Asset Management Inc. FL increased its position in shares of THOR Industries by 0.8% during the third quarter. Timucuan Asset Management Inc. FL now owns 1,740,669 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $121,812,000 after acquiring an additional 14,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of THOR Industries by 1.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,518,111 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $106,237,000 after acquiring an additional 14,744 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:THO opened at $80.60 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $91.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.95. THOR Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $66.26 and a 1-year high of $105.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.56 and a beta of 1.79.

THOR Industries ( NYSE:THO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 7th. The construction company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.60). THOR Industries had a return on equity of 21.88% and a net margin of 5.69%. The business had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.79 EPS. THOR Industries’s revenue was down 39.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that THOR Industries, Inc. will post 5.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. THOR Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.41%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on THO shares. Roth Capital restated a “neutral” rating on shares of THOR Industries in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of THOR Industries from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of THOR Industries from $84.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of THOR Industries from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.63.

Thor Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of recreational vehicles. It operates through the following segments: North American Towable Recreational Vehicles, North American Motorized Recreational Vehicles, and European Recreational Vehicles. The North American Towable Recreational Vehicles segment includes operating entities such as Airstream, Heartland, Jayco, Keystone, and KZ.

