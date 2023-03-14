Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Sells 13,416 Shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV – Get Rating) by 27.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,225 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,416 shares during the quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC owned 0.07% of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF worth $2,432,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Planning boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 1,572.4% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 825,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,776,000 after acquiring an additional 776,161 shares in the last quarter. KWB Wealth increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 224.3% in the 3rd quarter. KWB Wealth now owns 597,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,130,000 after purchasing an additional 413,407 shares during the last quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $20,121,000. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $13,180,000. Finally, Seaside Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $8,004,000.

Get SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF Trading Down 2.8 %

SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF stock opened at $74.25 on Tuesday. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a 12-month low of $66.84 and a 12-month high of $86.96. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $81.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.73.

About SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLYV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.