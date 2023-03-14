68,745 Shares in Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) Purchased by Kingsview Wealth Management LLC

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 68,745 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,897,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of RUN. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Sunrun by 24.2% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 13,754 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $417,000 after buying an additional 2,679 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 123.5% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,534 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $198,000 after acquiring an additional 3,611 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in Sunrun by 37.1% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 19,786 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $601,000 after purchasing an additional 5,349 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Sunrun by 58.7% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,836 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $329,000 after acquiring an additional 4,010 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in shares of Sunrun by 10.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 75,865 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,304,000 after purchasing an additional 7,233 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.21% of the company’s stock.

Sunrun Stock Performance

NASDAQ RUN opened at $21.26 on Tuesday. Sunrun Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.80 and a 1-year high of $39.13. The company has a 50 day moving average of $24.86 and a 200-day moving average of $27.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market cap of $4.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.61 and a beta of 2.30.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Sunrun ( NASDAQ:RUN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The energy company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.26. Sunrun had a net margin of 7.47% and a return on equity of 2.37%. The firm had revenue of $609.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $588.89 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.11) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 40.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Sunrun Inc. will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RUN has been the subject of several research reports. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Sunrun from $52.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Sunrun from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 24th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Sunrun from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Sunrun from $72.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Barclays downgraded Sunrun from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sunrun has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.89.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sunrun

In other news, Director Lynn Michelle Jurich sold 4,775 shares of Sunrun stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.32, for a total value of $149,553.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,444,588 shares in the company, valued at $45,244,496.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Michelle Philpot sold 1,512 shares of Sunrun stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.51, for a total value of $38,571.12. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 35,418 shares in the company, valued at approximately $903,513.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Lynn Michelle Jurich sold 4,775 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.32, for a total value of $149,553.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,444,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,244,496.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 272,804 shares of company stock valued at $6,838,822. 4.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Sunrun

Sunrun, Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership and maintenance of residential solar energy systems. It sells solar service offerings and installs solar energy systems for homeowners. Customers can access its products through three channels: direct-to-consumer, solar partnerships, and strategic partnerships.

