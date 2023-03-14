Verus Capital Partners LLC Purchases 1,455 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Verus Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 41.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,963 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,455 shares during the quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $272,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL grew its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL now owns 497,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,275,000 after acquiring an additional 6,439 shares during the period. Simmons Bank boosted its stake in Mondelez International by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 4,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. Girard Partners LTD. boosted its stake in Mondelez International by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 78,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,289,000 after purchasing an additional 10,384 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Mondelez International by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,295,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,418,000 after purchasing an additional 65,610 shares during the period. Finally, WT Wealth Management boosted its stake in Mondelez International by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. WT Wealth Management now owns 20,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,129,000 after purchasing an additional 746 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

MDLZ opened at $65.54 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.60. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $54.72 and a 52-week high of $68.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.35 billion, a PE ratio of 33.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $65.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.61.

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.03. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 15.04% and a net margin of 8.63%. The firm had revenue of $8.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.385 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.57%.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded Mondelez International from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Mondelez International from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Mondelez International from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $69.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Mondelez International from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Mondelez International from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $73.06.

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America, Asia, Middle East, and Africa, Europe, and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum and candy, cheese and grocery, and meals.

