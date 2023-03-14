Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Makes New $2.66 Million Investment in VanEck Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTR)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in VanEck Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTR – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 107,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,659,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC owned 0.24% of VanEck Floating Rate ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in VanEck Floating Rate ETF by 122.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,506,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,529,000 after acquiring an additional 1,932,974 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. lifted its position in VanEck Floating Rate ETF by 3.3% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 3,009,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,480,000 after buying an additional 97,161 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in VanEck Floating Rate ETF by 1,373.4% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 937,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,135,000 after buying an additional 873,809 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Floating Rate ETF by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 795,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,637,000 after acquiring an additional 129,735 shares during the period. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners boosted its position in shares of VanEck Floating Rate ETF by 2.0% in the third quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 561,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,957,000 after acquiring an additional 10,795 shares during the last quarter.

VanEck Floating Rate ETF Price Performance

Shares of FLTR stock opened at $24.71 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.96. VanEck Floating Rate ETF has a 52 week low of $24.44 and a 52 week high of $25.33.

VanEck Floating Rate ETF Profile

The VanEck Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF (FLTR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade floating-rate notes issued by corporate entities. FLTR was launched on Apr 25, 2011 and is managed by VanEck.

