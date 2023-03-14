Mather Group LLC. Acquires New Stake in Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH)

Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 6,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $738,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Choice Hotels International in the 3rd quarter valued at $73,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new position in Choice Hotels International in the 3rd quarter valued at $295,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Choice Hotels International by 604.6% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 364,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,947,000 after buying an additional 312,978 shares in the last quarter. Algert Global LLC grew its holdings in Choice Hotels International by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 41,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,515,000 after buying an additional 10,297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in Choice Hotels International in the 3rd quarter valued at $335,000. 58.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Choice Hotels International Stock Performance

NYSE CHH opened at $114.49 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.89 billion, a PE ratio of 19.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.76. Choice Hotels International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $104.15 and a twelve month high of $150.41. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $121.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $118.70.

Choice Hotels International Increases Dividend

Choice Hotels International ( NYSE:CHH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $362.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $356.74 million. Choice Hotels International had a return on equity of 99.85% and a net margin of 23.69%. The company’s revenue was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.99 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Choice Hotels International, Inc. will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 18th. Investors of record on Monday, April 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.287 per share. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. This is a boost from Choice Hotels International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 31st. Choice Hotels International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.89%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on CHH shares. Barclays upped their target price on Choice Hotels International from $107.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Choice Hotels International from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 5th. Redburn Partners started coverage on Choice Hotels International in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Choice Hotels International from $129.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Choice Hotels International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $122.00.

Insider Activity at Choice Hotels International

In related news, CEO Patrick Pacious sold 65,263 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.06, for a total transaction of $7,835,475.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 364,763 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,793,445.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Scott E. Oaksmith sold 1,680 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.05, for a total transaction of $211,764.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 33,394 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,209,313.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Patrick Pacious sold 65,263 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.06, for a total value of $7,835,475.78. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 364,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,793,445.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 88,307 shares of company stock worth $10,691,003 in the last three months. 20.84% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Choice Hotels International Company Profile

Choice Hotels International, Inc engages in the franchising and operations of hotels. It operates through Hotel Franchising, and Corporate and Other segments. The Hotel Franchising segment refers to the hotel franchising operations consisting of the company’s several hotel brands. The Corporate and Other segment deals with hotel revenues and rental income related to office buildings owned by the company.

