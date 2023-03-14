H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB) Shares Bought by Kingsview Wealth Management LLC

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB – Get Rating) by 350.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,238 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,867 shares during the quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in H&R Block were worth $1,797,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in H&R Block by 32.0% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 112,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,925,000 after acquiring an additional 27,230 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in shares of H&R Block by 3.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 60,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,570,000 after purchasing an additional 2,073 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of H&R Block by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 116,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,134,000 after purchasing an additional 11,067 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in H&R Block by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,888,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,167,000 after purchasing an additional 26,323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in H&R Block by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 21,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $563,000 after purchasing an additional 2,424 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on HRB. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of H&R Block in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on H&R Block from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th.

H&R Block Stock Performance

H&R Block stock opened at $34.83 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $5.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.67. H&R Block, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.65 and a 12 month high of $48.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.03, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $37.73 and its 200-day moving average is $40.40.

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported ($1.37) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.48) by $0.11. H&R Block had a net margin of 14.57% and a negative return on equity of 337.61%. The firm had revenue of $166.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $151.64 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.02) earnings per share. H&R Block’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that H&R Block, Inc. will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current year.

H&R Block Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 7th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 6th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.33%. H&R Block’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.00%.

About H&R Block

H&R Block, Inc engages in the provision of tax preparation and other services. The firm offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or by franchisees. It also develops and markets DIY income tax preparation software online, as well as through third-party retail stores and direct mail, and provides DIY tax services, including federal and state income tax returns, access to tax tips, advice, and tax-related news, use of calculators for tax planning, and error checking and electronic filing.

