iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ) Shares Sold by Kingsview Wealth Management LLC

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 21,903 shares of the company’s stock after selling 343 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF were worth $1,971,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in IJJ. Signature Securities Group Corporation purchased a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Country Trust Bank grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 70.7% during the 3rd quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 454 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. American National Bank raised its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 24.4% in the third quarter. American National Bank now owns 582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 198.3% during the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 583 shares in the last quarter.
iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Stock Down 2.3 %
IJJ opened at $99.26 on Tuesday. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $89.62 and a 52-week high of $116.78. The company has a 50 day moving average of $109.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $102.76. The company has a market cap of $7.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.97 and a beta of 1.16.
iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Profile
iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (IJJ)
- Bonds are a Safe Haven Again, Still Time to Buy?
- BridgeBio’s Volatile Week Puts Biotech Stocks Under a Microscope
- Bumble Stumbles Back Below $20…Should Investors Make a Move?
- Big 5 Sporting Goods Sports a 12% Dividend But…
- Diversify Your Income with These 2 High-Yielding Dividend ETFs
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.