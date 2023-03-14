iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ) Shares Sold by Kingsview Wealth Management LLC

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 21,903 shares of the company’s stock after selling 343 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF were worth $1,971,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in IJJ. Signature Securities Group Corporation purchased a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Country Trust Bank grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 70.7% during the 3rd quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 454 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. American National Bank raised its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 24.4% in the third quarter. American National Bank now owns 582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 198.3% during the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 583 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF alerts:

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Stock Down 2.3 %

IJJ opened at $99.26 on Tuesday. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $89.62 and a 52-week high of $116.78. The company has a 50 day moving average of $109.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $102.76. The company has a market cap of $7.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.97 and a beta of 1.16.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Profile

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.