Wealthsource Partners LLC Raises Holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Wealthsource Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,891 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $610,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GILD. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 68.1% during the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 179.7% during the third quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 414 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. grew its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 217.9% in the 3rd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 461 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 29.4% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 607 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. 78.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Gilead Sciences alerts:

Gilead Sciences Price Performance

Gilead Sciences stock opened at $79.51 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.29. The company has a market capitalization of $99.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.38. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.16. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $57.17 and a 1 year high of $89.74.

Gilead Sciences Increases Dividend

Gilead Sciences ( NASDAQ:GILD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $7.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.63 billion. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 16.83% and a return on equity of 44.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.69 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.77%. This is a boost from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is 80.00%.

Insider Activity at Gilead Sciences

In related news, insider Merdad Parsey sold 12,984 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.96, for a total value of $1,038,200.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 70,130 shares in the company, valued at $5,607,594.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on GILD shares. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Gilead Sciences from $95.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. SVB Leerink upped their target price on Gilead Sciences from $81.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Gilead Sciences from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Gilead Sciences from $76.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Gilead Sciences presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.40.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GILD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.