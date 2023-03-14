Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Invests $1.73 Million in Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN (NASDAQ:GLDI)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN (NASDAQ:GLDI – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 12,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,731,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. 3EDGE Asset Management LP purchased a new position in Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,115,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Visionary Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Mackay Shields LLC purchased a new position in Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 141,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,206,000 after buying an additional 14,519 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.97% of the company’s stock.

Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN Trading Up 1.0 %

Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN stock opened at $146.48 on Tuesday. Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN has a 1-year low of $139.27 and a 1-year high of $173.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 187.85 and a beta of 0.09. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $146.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $146.00.

