SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) Shares Bought by Kingsview Wealth Management LLC

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,751 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,748 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,005,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 57.3% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $38,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPLG opened at $45.30 on Tuesday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $40.92 and a 52 week high of $54.34. The company’s 50 day moving average is $47.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.91.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPLG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.