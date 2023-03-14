The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) Shares Purchased by Kingsview Wealth Management LLC

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,110 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,907 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $1,549,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its position in Williams Companies by 52.5% during the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 915 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the period. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Williams Companies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new position in Williams Companies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new position in Williams Companies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Williams Companies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Williams Companies alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on WMB. Raymond James dropped their target price on Williams Companies from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Williams Companies from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Mizuho decreased their price target on Williams Companies from $40.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Williams Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Williams Companies in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.82.

Williams Companies Price Performance

WMB stock opened at $29.01 on Tuesday. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.17 and a 1 year high of $37.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $31.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.11. The firm has a market cap of $35.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.27, a PEG ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 1.17.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.06. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 16.02% and a net margin of 18.69%. The company had revenue of $2.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Williams Companies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.4475 per share. This represents a $1.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 10th. This is a positive change from Williams Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 106.55%.

Williams Companies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Williams Cos., Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company, which explores, produces, transports, sells and processes natural gas and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Transmission and Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, and West. The Transmission and Gulf of Mexico segment consists of interstate natural gas pipelines, the Transco and Northwest Pipelines, as well as natural gas gathering and processing and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Williams Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.