Verus Capital Partners LLC Purchases New Position in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 10,522 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $184,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLV. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in iShares Silver Trust by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 105,435 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,412,000 after purchasing an additional 7,980 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Silver Trust by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,095,156 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,057,000 after purchasing an additional 140,797 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in iShares Silver Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Merit Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in iShares Silver Trust by 24.5% in the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 20,346 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $466,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 141.6% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 312,345 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,147,000 after acquiring an additional 183,084 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Silver Trust Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Silver Trust stock opened at $20.00 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $20.70 and a 200-day moving average of $19.57. iShares Silver Trust has a 1-year low of $16.19 and a 1-year high of $24.16.

iShares Silver Trust Profile

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

