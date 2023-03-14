Wealthsource Partners LLC Buys 2,490 Shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Wealthsource Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Rating) (TSE:CNR) by 76.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,728 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 2,490 shares during the quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $619,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC grew its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 1.5% in the third quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 6,213 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $671,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 2.8% in the third quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,344 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $361,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 1.7% in the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 5,547 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $599,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Dempze Nancy E lifted its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 0.3% in the first quarter. Dempze Nancy E now owns 33,270 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,464,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Finally, Harrington Investments INC lifted its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 0.4% in the third quarter. Harrington Investments INC now owns 22,946 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,478,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CNI stock opened at $116.20 on Tuesday. Canadian National Railway has a 52-week low of $103.79 and a 52-week high of $137.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.84. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $119.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $118.90. The company has a market capitalization of $77.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.35, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.91.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a $0.5906 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. This is an increase from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.63%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CNI shares. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $131.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. CIBC dropped their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$181.00 to C$175.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from $118.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$185.00 to C$180.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$173.00 to C$175.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Canadian National Railway currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $142.35.

Canadian National Railway Co engages in rail and related transportation business. Its services include rail, intermodal, trucking, supply chain services, business development and maps and network. Its offers their services in automotive, coal, fertilizer, food and beverages, forest products, dimensional loads, grain, metals and minerals and petroleum and chemicals industries.

