International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Shares Sold by Kingsview Wealth Management LLC

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 21,115 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,533 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $2,509,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mather Group LLC. raised its position in shares of International Business Machines by 36.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 4,826 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $573,000 after acquiring an additional 1,277 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its stake in International Business Machines by 59.9% in the third quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 139,617 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,588,000 after purchasing an additional 52,294 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC raised its holdings in International Business Machines by 7.1% during the third quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 19,063 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,265,000 after purchasing an additional 1,267 shares in the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association lifted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 280,602 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,339,000 after buying an additional 1,195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,952,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.90% of the company’s stock.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

International Business Machines Price Performance

Shares of NYSE IBM opened at $125.58 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.92. International Business Machines Co. has a one year low of $115.54 and a one year high of $153.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.35, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s fifty day moving average is $136.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $135.32.

International Business Machines Announces Dividend

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The technology company reported $3.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.61 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $16.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.38 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 41.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.35 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th were given a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.26%. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is 375.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on IBM. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $148.00 to $143.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Edward Jones downgraded shares of International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $135.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on International Business Machines from $140.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, International Business Machines currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $142.73.

International Business Machines Profile

(Get Rating)

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, Financing, and Other. The Software segment combines hybrid cloud platform and software solutions to help clients become more data-driven, and to automate, secure and modernize their environments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.